Andhra Pradesh

People entering A.P. by road to be tested for COVID-19

In yet another attempt to check the spread of coronavirus, the State government has announced that people entering Andhra Pradesh at checkposts set up along the Iner-State border will be tested, starting from June 1.

The decision was taken as the restrictions associated with the inter-State travel of people have been relaxed in the fifth phase of the countrywide lockdown which is set to begin from June 1.

In a release on Sunday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that all the persons travelling to the State have to undergo tests for coronavirus at the checkposts.

The department also sought cooperation from the people travelling to the State as the testing is going to be a time-taking process.

Mandatory quarantine

Those who test negative for COVID-19 will we asked to stay under home quarantine for 14 days and those who test positive will be moved to institutional quarantine.

Separate tests would be conducted for persons with comorbidity, the release added.

The department also issued a detailed standard operative procedures (SOP) in this regard.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:23:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/people-entering-ap-by-road-to-be-tested-for-covid-19/article31718000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY