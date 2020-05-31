People entering A.P. by road to be tested for COVID-19

In yet another attempt to check the spread of coronavirus, the State government has announced that people entering Andhra Pradesh at checkposts set up along the Iner-State border will be tested, starting from June 1.

The decision was taken as the restrictions associated with the inter-State travel of people have been relaxed in the fifth phase of the countrywide lockdown which is set to begin from June 1.

In a release on Sunday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that all the persons travelling to the State have to undergo tests for coronavirus at the checkposts.

The department also sought cooperation from the people travelling to the State as the testing is going to be a time-taking process.

Mandatory quarantine

Those who test negative for COVID-19 will we asked to stay under home quarantine for 14 days and those who test positive will be moved to institutional quarantine.

Separate tests would be conducted for persons with comorbidity, the release added.

The department also issued a detailed standard operative procedures (SOP) in this regard.