Pawan’s double standards exposed, says Agriculture Minister Kannababu

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said on Saturday that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan's remarks on ‘YSR Kapu Nestham’ reflected his double standards and lack of political maturity.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Kannababu said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had not issued a single statement when the TDP government tried to sabotage the Kapus’ movement for reservation led by Mudragada Padmanabham.

In fact, false cases had been foisted on Kapu women, the Minister alleged and ridiculed Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comment that allocation of more funds to the Kapu community was creating a rift among various castes. In this context, he said it was the TDP government that had conducted the Praja Sadhikara’ survey on caste basis.

Accusing the JSP president of acting like ‘B team’ of the TDP and trying hard to pick holes in the welfare schemes, the Minister said that in a span of one year, the YSRCP government had spent ₹4,769 crore on Kapu welfare. In contrast, the TDP dispensation had sanctioned only ₹1,875 crore in five years, he added.