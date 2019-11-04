Andhra Pradesh

Pawan lashes out at Vijaya Sai

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing a public meet in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

‘I will not take his loose talk lying low’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has made a scathing attack on YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy for his “outbursts on him.”

At a public meeting here on Sunday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he was not afraid of “faction politics.”

Stating that he would not take Mr. Reddy’s “loose talk” lying low, he said, “I have seen ups and downs in life and am not afraid.”

“My impression of Rajya Sabha members is that they should be like Alladi Krishnaswamy and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Mr. Reddy is criticising me saying that I have no right to take up the cause of the construction workers as I had lost the elections.”

Jail term

“You (Mr. Reddy) had served a jail sentence, and that too not for any public cause,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and wondered what moral right Mr. Reddy had to question him.

