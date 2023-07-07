Pawan Kalyan’s second phase of Varahi Yatra to begin at Eluru on July 9 

July 07, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will begin the second phase of his Varahi Yatra with a public meeting in Eluru town on July 9. He finalised the programme along with the party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on July 6.

The JSP chief toured Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada urban and rural, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, P. Gannavaram, Narasapuram, Razole, Palakollu and Bhimavaram constituencies starting from June 14.

The fortnight-long first leg of Varahi Yatra started with darshan at Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple on the given date and was drawn to a close at Bhimavaram on June 30.

Mr. Kalyan’s Statewide tour is aimed at highlighting the alleged failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which has been giving strong retorts for the comments being made by him.

He is bound to intensify his campaign in his customised vehicle as the elections are fast approaching even as the picture on possible tie-ups remains hazy.

This is notwithstanding the existing alliance between the JSP and the BJP, which is asserted, more by the latter, to be intact despite the differences that forced Mr. Kalyan to think of waging a lone battle in the 2024 elections.