Pawan Kalyan will be local resident of Pithapuram, says JSP general secretary

April 15, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

PITHAPURAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu has announced that JSP supremo K. Pawan Kalyan would be a resident of Pithapuram in the future. Speaking to the media, here on Monday, Mr. Nagababu said, “the construction activity of Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s residential building has commenced in Pithapuram. He will continue to reside in Pithapuram, except on official and political tours.”

“The JSP has already committed to develop the Pithapuram town as a pilgrimage centre. It is the turn of the voters to elect Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Nagababu. In a meeting with the fisherfolk, Mr. Nagababu said that the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance will emphasise on sanctioning residential hostels along the coastline for the fisherfolk.