Pawan Kalyan to tour A.P. from October 5

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will tour Andhra Pradesh, starting from Tirupati on October 5, as part of an exercise to strengthen the party, JSP Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said.

"Elections will be held in the State for sure in March or April next year. We need to be ready for the elections. Mr. Pawan Kalyan has taken a decision to prepare the party for the elections," Mr. Manohar said, while addressing the party cadre at a meeting in Tenali on Friday.

From the Vijaya Dasami (Dasara) on October 5, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will start his tour from Tirupati. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan will expose the YSRCP government’s failures during the tour,” he said.

Mr. Manohar called upon the party volunteers to influence at least 50 persons each. He said there were only 3,253 volunteers to bring in members to the party in 2019 and now, the number has gone up to 9,700. The party membership has also increased to 3.5 lakh, he said.