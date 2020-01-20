Andhra Pradesh

‘Pawan has turned a villain from hero’

YSRCP MLA from Palasa S. Appalaraju addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

YSRCP MLA from Palasa S. Appalaraju addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.  

more-in

Naidu raising needless ruckus: MLA

By burying his resolve to fight for value-based politics and allying with the BJP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has turned a villain from a hero, YSRCP MLA from Palasa S. Appalaraju has said.

Even after his humiliating defeat in both constituencies he had contested in the elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not learn any lesson, Mr. Appalaraju observed while addressing the media here on Sunday.

‘Revolutionary decisions’

“Instead of appreciating the revolutionary decisions taken by the government such as introduction of English medium in State-run schools, the JSP president is criticising it,” the MLA said.

Mr. Appalaraju also hit out at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for raising a ruckus over the proposal to set up three capitals to ensure decentralised development.

“What’s wrong in trying to ensure balanced development drawing lessons from the Hyderabad model, wherein other areas were totally neglected” he asked.

He also accused Mr. Naidu of instigating the Amaravati farmers just to safeguard his real estate interests. Party spokesman Konda Raviv Gandhi was present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 5:33:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pawan-has-turned-a-villain-from-hero/article30602945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY