‘Pawan has turned a villain from hero’

By burying his resolve to fight for value-based politics and allying with the BJP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has turned a villain from a hero, YSRCP MLA from Palasa S. Appalaraju has said.

Even after his humiliating defeat in both constituencies he had contested in the elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not learn any lesson, Mr. Appalaraju observed while addressing the media here on Sunday.

‘Revolutionary decisions’

“Instead of appreciating the revolutionary decisions taken by the government such as introduction of English medium in State-run schools, the JSP president is criticising it,” the MLA said.

Mr. Appalaraju also hit out at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for raising a ruckus over the proposal to set up three capitals to ensure decentralised development.

“What’s wrong in trying to ensure balanced development drawing lessons from the Hyderabad model, wherein other areas were totally neglected” he asked.

He also accused Mr. Naidu of instigating the Amaravati farmers just to safeguard his real estate interests. Party spokesman Konda Raviv Gandhi was present.