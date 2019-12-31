Pawan has ‘acted well’ in Amaravati: says MLA

YSRCP Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan proved his “acting skills” during the “drama” he enacted in Amaravati.

Finding fault with Mr. Pawan for what he termed as “excellent acting skills and body language” during his visit to Amaravati to express his support to the agitating farmers, Mr. Amarnath told the media here that the JSP president should remember that the government was not shifting the Capital from Amaravati.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had only indicated at exploring development of all the regions by making Amaravati the Legislative capital, Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and Kurnool the Judicial capital, and denied the claim that the government was doing injustice to the farmers.

The YSRCP leader said that Mr. Pawan should refrain from “acting too much” as “his payment from the TDP leadership will not increase because of that.”

Mr. Amarnath said that all the committees set up so far, be it the one led by Justice Sivaramakrishnan, Justice Srikrishna, or retired IAS officer G.N. Rao, had expressed concern over the regional imbalances and recommended decentralised development.

He said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, at one point of time, had questioned acquisition of over 30,000 acres, claiming that only 3,000 acres was enough to develop a Capital.