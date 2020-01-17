Pawan discusses the way forward

JSP president Pawan Kalyan discussed the strategies to be adopted in the wake of the party’s alliance with the BJP, at a meeting with party vice-president B. Mahender Reddy and general secretaries T. Siva Sankar and Bollisetti Satya, at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday.
The meeting deliberated on how to take the alliance forward, starting with the ensuing elections to the local bodies and fighting over people’s issues, which was the objective of the regrouping of the former allies.
Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the party would extend all support to the activists who had been working for the party for a long time, and instructed that workshops be conducted for the active ones on important issues concerning the State from this month-end.
He directed the party leaders to prioritise the issues at the national and State levels to work along with the BJP.
