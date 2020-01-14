Pawan announces ‘crucial’ meet with BJP

Strengthening speculations of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has announced “an important meeting” between the two parties in the city scheduled for Thursday (January 16) after which, he said, the course of action would be revealed.

After meeting BJP leaders in New Delhi, Mr. Pawan Kalyan returned to the State and visited party activists who were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of ruling YSR Congress Party in Kakinada recently.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said: “Yesterday, I met the national-level leaders and apprised them of the problems being faced by Andhra Pradesh. We asked the Centre in a strong voice that it focus on the situation in the State. Soon a crucial meeting will be held in Vijayawada after which details will be revealed.”

“The main agenda of the Delhi tour was State issues, including withdrawal of investments and agitations by farmers in the capital. We have been in touch with the Central government in the past few days and as soon as we got a call, we went to Delhi and apprised the leaders of the situation here. They also felt that the developments are not good for the State,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

‘Centre’s help sought’

“We also discussed the future strategy in line with the Prime Minister’s objectives and asked the Centre to extend help to the State,” he added.

Earlier, the Jana Sena Party chief consoled the victims of the attack and also went through the footage of the attack.

Elaborating on the meeting with the BJP, JSP’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said it would be held from 11 am.