Pawan a political freelancer: YSRCP

YSRCP MLA and party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath has questioned Jana Sena Party (JSP)’s political ideology and its president Pawan Kalyan’s commitment after he chose to align himself again with the BJP.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath siad that the JSP president had differed with the BJP after the 2014 elections and sailed with the Left parties and the BSP in 2019 elections.

After declaring that his ideologies matched with that of the Left parties, he entered into an alliance with the BJP unconditionally.

“One is at a loss to understand where the JSP stands,” Mr. Amarnath said, and termed Mr. Pawan Kalyan a “political freelancer.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented 70% of the poll promises and his regime had so far not attracted any charges of corruption, Mr. Amarnath said, and accused Mr. Pawan Kalyan of alleging family rule and corruption.

“Perhaps, he is under the impression that the TDP is still in power,” Mr. Amarnath said, and added that the JSP was working for TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“With the firming up of an alliance with the BJP, the JSP is a closed chapter,” he observed.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, by unconditionally joining hands with the BJP, was admitting that he gave up the demand for Special Category Status (SCS) and other issues pertaining to the State, Mr. Amarnath said, and claimed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been pursuing the issue of SCS with the Union Government.

‘Politics or films, choose one’

People had given a decisive mandate to the YSRCP in the 2019 elections, and Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s talk of third alternative held no water with his defeat in two constituencies, he asserted, and challenged the JSP president to contest for an MPTC or sarpanch post in the local body elections.

His allegation that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had an understanding with the BJP also proved hollow with the JSP striking an alliance with the saffron party, Mr. Amarnath said.

The YRSCP leader advised Mr. Pawan Kalyan to choose between acting and politics, and not take up politics between shooting for films.