PAV opposes clauses in recruitment of doctors

The notification issued by the State Government for recruitment of doctors has not evoked the desired response, according to reliable sources. The ‘one year contract’ rule and ‘marks weightage’ clauses in the notification are said to be the reasons.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) president M.V. Ramanayya and general secretary T. Kameswara Rao noted that the ‘one year contract’ clause in the times of COVID-19 pandemic would deprive aspirants of much-needed job security, despite the new recruits having to put their own lives at risk. They demanded that the recruitment should be done on a permanent basis.

The notification also says that 15% weightage would be given to marks at the time of regularisation of service, which means that the recruits would have to look for another notification and sit for competitive examination. These regulations would deter young doctors from taking up the posts, the letter said.

The health system needs to be strengthened not only to fight COVID-19 but also other epidemics, which might come up in the future. There is a need to strengthen the public health system to win the trust of people, they added.