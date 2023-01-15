HamberMenu
‘Pasuvula Panduga’ celebrated early in Tirupati district, with great fanfare

January 15, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Youth trying to tame bulls at the ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ organised in Anuppalle village of Ramachandrapuram mandal near Tirupati on Saturday.

Youth trying to tame bulls at the ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ organised in Anuppalle village of Ramachandrapuram mandal near Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Notwithstanding the serious warnings issued by the police department against bull fights and cockfights during the Sankranti festival, ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ was organised with great fanfare at Anuppalle village of Ramachandrapuram mandal in Tirupati district on Saturday.

The event is normally scheduled on Kanuma, the final day of the three-day festivities, but this time, it was held on the first day, ‘Bhogi’. In spite of the impressive number of participants, no major untoward incident was reported from the village.

The number of participants from the nearby villages was much higher this year, compared to the past. The organisers made frequent announcements that the event was merely ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ and not ‘Jallikattu’ as feared by many. Policemen on duty watched the event from a distance and appealed to the organisers to finish off early.

However, the villages in the adjoining Chandragiri mandal observe the event on Kanuma day on a much higher scale, especially at A. Rangampeta and Nagaiahgaripalle.

