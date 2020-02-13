Parties speak in one voice on Ramayapatnam port project

Leaders cutting across party lines urged the Union and State governments to work in close coordination to facilitate setting up of a major public sector port at Ramayapatnam. A roundtable convened by Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao on Wednesday noted that both the governments had expressed keenness to get the project going, but no progress had been achieved so far.

The YSR Congress Party government should seize the offer made by the NDA government to develop a central port in a place suggested by the State government as an alternative to the site at Dugarajapatnam, they said before submitting a memorandum to the two governments through district Collector P. Bhaskar.

BJP, Congress, and CPI leaders were among others who attended the meeting.