Parties speak in one voice on Ramayapatnam port project

Leaders cutting across party lines urged the Union and State governments to work in close coordination to facilitate setting up of a major public sector port at Ramayapatnam. A roundtable convened by Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao on Wednesday noted that both the governments had expressed keenness to get the project going, but no progress had been achieved so far.
The YSR Congress Party government should seize the offer made by the NDA government to develop a central port in a place suggested by the State government as an alternative to the site at Dugarajapatnam, they said before submitting a memorandum to the two governments through district Collector P. Bhaskar.
BJP, Congress, and CPI leaders were among others who attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.