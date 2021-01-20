Paritala chapter is closed, says Rapthadu MLA

Paritala Sriram was handed a crushing defeat by voters as members of his family had resorted to several unlawful activities as Ministers and MLAs, Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash said on Tuesday.

“The Paritala chapter is closed now,” Mr. Prakash said at a press conference here on Tuesday. Mr. Sriram, son of Paritala Ravindra and Paritala Sunitha, was taught a lesson by voters in the last elections as his family had amassed a large extent of land in benami transactions, Mr. Prakash alleged.

“The Paritala family never bothered about the people, and they are now trying to level corruption allegations against me, which is surprising,” the MLA said.

Mr. Sriram on Monday alleged that people were forced to pay extortion money to the MLA if they wanted to build a house and further claimed that toll tax was being collected unauthorisedly from tomato farmers near the private Tomato Mandi in Rapthadu. Mr. Sriram also alleged that the MLA was not keen on calling for tenders for three proposed reservoirs in the constituency, which would store water brought from the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) network up to the Peruru Dam.