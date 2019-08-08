Panel expresses concern overviolation of child rights

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member R.G. Anand has expressed concern over violation of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 in many educational institutions.

Mr. Anand, who was here on Thursday, said denial of seats to eligible candidates would be viewed seriously. Lack of amenities and playgrounds also came to the notice of the commission, he added.

Along with Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, he received petitions and suggestions with regard to child rights from various sections in an exclusive camp conducted at the Collectorate.

District tours

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the commission was planning to tour all 115 aspirational districts selected by Niti Ayog to protect the child rights by implementing various laws with letter and spirit.

Andhra Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson G. Hymavati, member Kesali Apparao and others explained their initiative in creating awareness about various laws including The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012. They said that the sexual harassment, child abuse, child labour and other major problems have come down with regular conduct of awareness programmes in the district.

Vizianagaram Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Project Officer M. Krishnamurthy Naidu and SSA Girl Child Development Officer A. Jhansi submitted a detailed report to the commission about various activities taken up to improve the quality of education in Kasturiba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the district.

Earlier, Vizianagaram Additional Superintendent of Police M. Narasimha Rao, Parvatipuram ITDA Project Officer V.Vinod Kumar and other senior officials interacted with Mr. Anand and technical team of the commission. They assured the panel of responding quickly to the suggestions of the commission and take necessary steps to protect the rights of children.