Panel appeals for communalharmony in Kurnool district

Gram Rakshak Dals constituted at village level: SP

The Kurnool District Level Communal Harmony Committee has appealed to the people to desist from desecrating religious places of any community and refer disputes to the Superintendent of Police or District Collector so that a solution could be arrived at in an amicable manner and cautioned against spreading communally sensitive news on the social media.

Announcing the constitution of a district-level committee, District Collector G. Veerapandian said the first-ever meeting of the panel on Saturday discussed at length the recent incidents of attacks on religious places in Kurnool district and came out with its recommendations in the form of identifying some sensitive and hyper-sensitive places of worship and installing CCTV cameras immediately.

A sub-committee with Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Revenue Officer, Minority Welfare Officer and Assistant Commissioner Endowments will make a ground-level study on all the sensitive locations and come out with data and recommendations to be discussed at the district level communal harmony committee’s next meeting.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said Gram Rakshak Dals had been constituted at the village secretariat level and village Mahila Police made a member of the committee for spreading the message of communal harmony and provide feedback on any sensitive issues cropping up.

The other members present on the occasion included Joint Collector (Revenue & RB) Ramasundar Reddy, DRO Pullaiah, AC Endowments Adisesha Naidu, DMWO Mahaboob Basha, Kodanda Pani, Hafeez Abdul, P. Ambrose, and Dinesh Jain.