Pandemic surge continues unabated in Andhra Pradesh

Nearly 10,000 new cases, 82 deaths registered in 24 hours; new ‘record’ in testing

The State once again witnessed close to 10,000 new infections in a day taking the overall tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,64,142. During the past 24 hours, 82 new deaths and 9,996 new cases were reported.

The toll has gone up to 2,378 and the death rate remains at 0.90%, according to Health Department bulletin.

The Department claimed that A.P. had become the first major State to have more than 50,000 tests per million ratio.

With 55,692 samples tested in the past day, the total samples tested increased to 27,05,459 and the tests per million ratio stood at 50,664. Meanwhile, the positivity rate further increased to 9.76%.

On the brighter side, 9,499 patients recovered and were discharged in the past day taking the total recoveries to 1,70,924 and the recovery rate to 64.71%. There are 90,840 active patients at various treatment facilities and under home isolation.

Guntur beats Kurnool

Guntur district crossed the toll of Kurnool for the first time due to rapid increase in the number of deaths. With 265 total deaths, including 10 in the past one day, Guntur has the highest number of deaths. It is followed by Kurnool (264), East Godavari (248), Krishna (218), Chittoor (205) and Anantapur (203). Among the districts with less than 200 deaths are Visakhapatnam (187), West Godavari (170), Srikakulam (150), Prakasam (146), Nellore (121), Vizianagaram (103) and Kadapa (98).