Palakol police bust cricket betting racket, arrest 14

Woman operating racket from an apartment, says SP

Woman operating racket from an apartment, says SP

A cricket bookie, L. Krishna Madhavi, along were 13 others, who were allegedly organising betting during the ongoing IPC matches, were arrested by Palakol Town police on Monday.

The gang had been accepting bets from punters for the last few days, said West Godavari Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash at a press conference at Palakol.

On a tip-off, a police team led by CI Akhil Jama raided an apartment at Gowthami Nagar and arrested the accused.

Police seized ₹2.76 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones, a television set, credit and debit cards and other material from the accused, said Naraspuram Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Veeranjaneya Reddy.

The arrested punters were from Bhimavaram, Lankalakoderu, Junnur and Palakol. The gang had allegedly been organising betting since the beginning of the IPL cricket matches.

“Investigation officers have identified 20 more bookies and about 80 punters. A detailed investigation is on,” the SP said.