Padmavati Parinayotsavams take off to a colorful start at Tirumala temple

The three-day annual event of Padmavati Parinayotsavams took off to a ceremonious start on Tuesday at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out in a grand procession on Gaja Vahanam while His two divine consorts were carried in golden palanquins to the Asta Lakshmi Dasavathara mandapam, set up at the Narayanagiri gardens, where the priests conducted the celestial wedding.

Florists from the neighboring States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in addition to the personnel of the TTD garden department labored for over ten days in setting up the mandapam.

The ‘Unjal Seva’ organised in the evening provided a spiritual feast to the hundreds of congregated devotees and was followed by several cultural programmes that included rendition of Annamayya kritis and harikatha parayanam.