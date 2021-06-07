Padmavathi Nilayam praised for its upkeep

Innovative practices help staff deliver the best treatment to COVID patients

Padmavathi Nilayam, which has been serving as a COVID Care Centre (CCC) since the outbreak of the first wave, won plaudits from the State COVID-19 headquarters for its impeccable maintenance and outreach services.

The facility was reopened this April after the outbreak of the second wave. Against its installed capacity to house 1,100 non-critical COVID patients, the facility currently houses 697 persons. The State COVID-19 team, led by Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth that visited the centre, was all praise on coming to know that 6,705 patients have recovered from here, including 258 persons under the age of 18 years since its relaunch on April 4.

During the first wave, the building had initially served for a month as a quarantine centre for non-COVID cases and was then converted into a CCC.

The facility is known for the coordination among its 60 medical staff working in three shifts round the clock. Three specialist doctors are available for emergency services, and there is a 30-bedded block with oxygen supply and a diagnostic lab to conduct blood tests and X-ray scans. Daily yoga sessions are organised to strengthen the patients physically and mentally and the distribution of ‘Kabasura Kudineer’, the Siddha medicine approved by the Department of AYUSH, is given to the patients to boost their immunity.

The TTD management has not only allocated the building for the COVID Care Centre, but is also supplying groceries needed to prepare food for the inmates. “Patients who left the centre after successful recovery, came back with donations in the form of masks, sanitisers, oxygen concentrators and medical equipment,” says the centre’s nodal officer S. Lakshmi.

One of the best management practices here includes the ‘colour-coded internal spreadsheet’ meant to note down the vitals of the patients, which is updated from time to time with deep red to deep green colour to indicate the seriousness, helping the duty doctor make a quick assessment.

“Floor-wise WhatsApp groups have been created where inmates can post their grievances and requests, which will be addressed immediately,” Ms. Lakshmi added.

The State team appreciated the TTD management and Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan for their initiative in setting up the CCC.