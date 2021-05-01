Andhra Pradesh

Oxygen leaks from tanker at Eluru hospital, patients safe

Tension prevailed at Eluru District Government Headquarters Hospital after liquid oxygen gas leaked from the tanker on the hospital premises on Friday.

The gas leak was arrested within 45 minutes, and alternative arrangements were made to provide give uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients in the hospital, said the hospital authorities.

“Liquid oxygen leaked from the safety valve of the tanker, which was arrested. About 290 COVID patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital when the incident occurred and all the patients are safe,” said an officer who monitored the operation.

