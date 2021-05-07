Overwhelming response from COVID-19 patients for yoga training in Andhra’s Srikakulam

“Apart from yoga and Pranayama, every patient is advised to have delicious and nutritious food supplied at the COVID Care Centre,” Srikakulam Collector said.

Prevention is always better than cure. Many patients suffering from COVID-19 understood its importance and began special care for their protection. In the absence of adequate medical oxygen in hospitals, they preferred to have natural oxygen by doing Pranayamam, yoga and meditation. As many as 850 patients staying in Patrunivalasa COVID Care Centre-Srikakulam have been practising these techniques to improve their health under the supervision of yoga teachers.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas who has been visiting the Centre regularly said that yoga was the best medicine for everyone and it would improve immunity within no time. “Apart from yoga and Pranayama, every patient is advised to have delicious and nutritious food supplied at the Centre,” he added. The COVID Care Centre Nodal Officer Ravikumar and yoga expert Krishnakanth expressed happiness over the positive response from patients for the yoga training classes.

“Many people lead sedentary life due to heavy load of work and tensions in their respective profession. They hardly get time to concentrate on physical fitness. Now, they understood its importance. Almost all the patients are attending for the yoga training in the early hours. Certainly, a majority of them would recover and go to their homes with complete fitness within no time,” said Mr. Krishnakath.