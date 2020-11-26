Over 88,000 students to take RGUKT entrance test

Elaborate arrangements made for smooth conduct of exam tomorrow

Over 88,000 students will take Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Common Entrance Test (RGUKT CET)-2020 on November 28.

Examination convenor Hari Narayana said elaborate arrangements were made for the test that would be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Of the total 88,972 students appearing for the examination, 86,617 were from Andhra Pradesh and 2,355 of them were from Telangana. The students would write their examination at 638 centres, of which, 630 were in A.P., while eight were in Telangana. The examinees include 53 visually impaired candidates.

The entrance test is to shortlist the candidates for admission to six years integrated B. Tech programme and 2/3 year diploma programmes. Students, who qualify the entrance test, will be taken in to fill 4,000 seats offered by four IIITs at Nuzvid, R.K. Valley at Idupulapaya, Srikakulam and Ongole and also for 6,000 seats of diploma courses offered by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University and Dr. YSR Horticulture University.

Mr. Narayana said the question papers, OMR sheets and other material had been despatched to the districts from where they were shifted to police stations located close to the exam centres. Chief Superintendents, department officers, route officers and invigilators were appointed to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

COVID guidelines

The District Education Officers have been asked to ensure that the exam material reached their respective areas in time, appointment of officials on exam duty was completed, adequate arrangements for the visually impaired candidates and arrange a scribe for them besides ensuring that the seating arrangement at the exam centres was strictly in adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief Superintendents have been tasked with the responsibility of safely shifting the question papers from the police station to the exam centres and in time, to see that not more than 16 candidates sat in each exam centre and proper distribution of the sheets to the candidates.

Similarly, students have been advised to reach the exam centres an hour in advance, use face mask and bring their own sanitisers besides following other rules in the exam centres.