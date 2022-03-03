Over 3.5 lakh take part in Srimukhalingam temple fete in Srikakulam district

Processional deities were offered special prayers on Vamsadhara banks

Over 3.5 lakh devotees had a holy bath in the Vamsadhara river on the occasion of Chakrateertham which is celebrated every year at Lord Shiva’s Srimukhalingam temple at Jalumuru in the district.

The festival is celebrated two days after Maha Shivaratri. Devotees from Odisha also had darshan at the temple.

The processional deities of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were brought to the river near Mirjapalli village. The chief priest of the temple Nayudugari Rajasekhar and other priests offered special prayers while the procession continued for nearly 4 km.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar and senior police officials coordinated security arrangements while ensuring traffic regulation on all the routes from the early hours of Thursday.