Over 2,500 new cases, six more deaths in State

Eight in every 100 samples tested in past day turned positive

A day after crossing the 2,000-mark, the State's COVID infection tally crossed the 2,500-mark, the highest in past five months.

The State reported 2,558 new infections and six more deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. It was the highest single-day tally since November 6 last year.

The daily positivity rate of the 31,268 samples tested was at 8.18%, the highest since mid-October. In other words, eight in every 100 persons tested positive in the past day. The overall positivity rate of 1.533 crore samples tested was 5.97%.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,15,832 and the toll reached 7,268. The death rate slightly cae down to 0.79%. The recovery rate also came down to 97.58% with a total of 8,93,651 recoveries so far. The active cases tally was close to 15,000-mark as in the past day, 915 patients recovered leaving 14,913 under treatment.

One death each was reported in Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

Chittoor has again reported close to 500 cases. Nine districts reported more than 100 new infections in the past day. They include Chittoor (465), Guntur (399), Kurnool (344), Visakhapatnam (290), Nellore (204), Srikakulam (185), Prakasam (153), Krishna (152) and Anantapur (131). The others include Kadapa (94), East Godavari (58), Vizianagaram (46) and West Godavari (37).

Also, Chittoor's active case tally crossed 2,500-mark and reached 2,535. Apart from it, two other districts including Guntur (2,231) and Visakhapatnam (2,024) have more than 2,000 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,587), West Godavari (94,663), Chittoor (92,205), Guntur (80,525), Anantapur (69,031), Nellore (64,398), Visakhapatnam (63,577), Prakasam (63,185), Kurnool (62,497), Kadapa (56,379), Krishna (51,892), Srikakulam (47,367) and Vizianagaram (41,631).