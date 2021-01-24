Andhra Pradesh

Over 13,000 vaccinated, 22 AEFI cases reported

As many as 13,162 beneficiaries among the frontline workers have received the vaccine dose against COVID-19 across the State on Saturday.

So far 1,44,906 beneficiaries were vaccinated since January 16 when the drive began in the State.

On Saturday, the drive was carried out at 731 session sites. At 720 sites, 12,807 beneficiaries were given Covishield vaccine while at 11 sites 355 beneficiaries were given Covaxin shots.

For the first time, many Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported. Of the 22 AEFI cases reported across the State, 16 were from Guntur district where only 493 doses were administered. Three cases were reported in Vizianagaram, two in Visakhapatnam and one in Prakasam district. All the cases were reported at the session sites where Covishield was administered.

