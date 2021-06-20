Over 1.3 million vaccinated in a record drive on Sunday

More than a fifth of State’s population receives first dose so far

The State reached a new milestone with more than one-fifth of the population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a record of 13 lakh doses were administered on Sunday.

Across the country, only 28,34,204 doses were administered as of 8 p.m. and 47% of them were in Andhra Pradesh alone, according to Cowin portal.

The State has earlier set a record of administering 6.2 lakh doses in a single day on April 14. On Sunday, though a target of administering 10 lakh doses was set, it was surpassed by 8 p.m. even as a total of 13,26,271 doses were administered during the Mega Vaccination Drive.

With this, a total of 1,38,81,386 doses were administered in the State since January 16 and 1.11 crore people received at least one dose and 27.35 lakh persons were fully vaccinated. About 84.10 lakh persons are due to receive the second dose.

Women take lead

Of the 1.11 crore who got at least one dose of the vaccine, 53.97% were women and 46% men and 1,762 were of others category as mentioned in the portal.

Of the 1.38 crore doses administered, 1.16 crore were of Covishield, 22.62 lakh of Covaxin and 5,555 of Sputnik.

Among the 45-60 age group people, 55.74 lakh persons got at least one dose and among the 60+ age group, it was 31.51 lakh. Among the 18-44 age group 25.18 lakh people got at least one dose.

The drive aimed to vaccinate mothers of children aged below five years along with all people aged above 45 and those with the requirement to travel abroad. Both first and second doses were administered to the beneficiaries.

According to the Health Department, more than 1.5 lakh doses each were administered in East Godavari and West Godavari while in Vizianagaram only over 58,003 doses were administered as of 7 p.m.

The State reported 0.003% Adverse Effects Following Immunisation cases so far.