Over 12,000 foreign returnees under observation in State

The Department of Health has over 12,000 persons who travelled abroad recently under observation at various levels across the State as of Saturday and the situation is being effectively handled, said Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medicine and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

At a press conference here on Saturday, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that so far 13,168 foreign returnees since February have been identified and 12,953 of them have been tracked and put under observation at various levels. He said that there could be some duplicate entries in the final list of returnees.

“The Central government gave us a list of 7,147 foreign returnees since March 1 and through the household-level survey in which 1.33 lakh houses were covered 6,162 returnees were traced. Of the returnees, 2,052 have completed 28 days of isolation and 10,859 are under home isolation,” Mr. Jawahar said.

The authorities have sent samples of a 42-year-old dead person for COVID-19 tests from Guntur to clear apprehensions even though it was primarily a non-COVID case, Mr. Jawahar said.

As per the latest health bulletin, the test results of seven samples were awaited.

Meanwhile, the State has constituted a technical committee with physicians and pulmonologists for containment, control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Review of guidelines

Medical Education Director Dr. K. Venkatesh, GGH, Guntur, Head of the Department (General Medicine) Dr. K. Sudhakar, A.P. Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Dr. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Aarogyasri vice-chairman Dr. B.S. Siva Reddy, Srikakulam Government Medical College assistant professor of pulmonary medicine Dr. M. Dhanunjaya Rao, Directorate of Medical Education assistant professor of community medicine Dr. S. Neelima are named members of the technical team.

The committee is mandated to examine and review guidelines and protocols issued by the Central and State governments and WHO on COVID-19 and establish technical know-how flow from AIIMS, Delhi to case management centres.

Rules amended

On the other hand, the government made certain amendments to the AP Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020 rules. It permitted the authorised officers-in-charge to use police force through the local station house officer to ensure a person suspected of COVID-19 complies with the orders of the government.