Outpatient services hit at hospitals

Outpatient services at most of the private hospitals were affected on Wednesday as doctors struck work following a call given by the Indian Medical Association protesting against the proposed National Medical Council Bill - 2019. Members of IMA, led by neurologist P. Vijaya, staged protests in front of GMCANA on the premises of Guntur Medical College.

Dr. Vijaya said that the rules proposed in the Bill would introduce a system in which the PG seats would be decided by an Exit Exam which may curtail the chances of the government medical colleges students as they are likely to score less when compared to private colleges. The National Medical Council would have administration governed by those outside the medical fraternity and the NMC also proposes practice and jobs for those graduates who have passed out of foreign medical colleges.

The new system also proposes removal of State authorities in health care management.