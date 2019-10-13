OU wins South Zone Inter-University Tennis Tournament

Osmania University women’s team beat University of Madras to emerge as winners at the South Zone Inter-university Tennis Tournament for women organised by GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday. In Finals, OU player Sravya outplayed Sai 6-3, 6-3 while T Shreya won against Meghana 6-2, 6-1 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and win the title. The University of Madras received runner-up trophy. Andhra University and GITAM Deemed to be University teams stood in 3rd and 4 th places respectively. All the four women tennis teams will represent from South Zone to participate in All India Inter University Women Tennis Tournament at ITM University, Gwalior, in December 2019. GITAM Deemed to be University Registrar K.V.G.D. Balaji distributed medals to winners.