Andhra Pradesh

OU wins South Zone Inter-University Tennis Tournament

more-in

Osmania University women’s team beat University of Madras to emerge as winners at the South Zone Inter-university Tennis Tournament for women organised by GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday. In Finals, OU player Sravya outplayed Sai 6-3, 6-3 while T Shreya won against Meghana 6-2, 6-1 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and win the title. The University of Madras received runner-up trophy. Andhra University and GITAM Deemed to be University teams stood in 3rd and 4 th places respectively. All the four women tennis teams will represent from South Zone to participate in All India Inter University Women Tennis Tournament at ITM University, Gwalior, in December 2019. GITAM Deemed to be University Registrar K.V.G.D. Balaji distributed medals to winners.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 5:51:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ou-wins-south-zone-inter-university-tennis-tournament/article29669208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY