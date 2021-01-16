Andhra Pradesh

Orvakal Airport gets DCGA approval

Aview of the Orvakal Airport near Kurnool.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAHMANYAM

The Orvakal Airport on the outskirts of Kurnool city has got the DGCA approval after completing all mandatory safety inspections and completion of infrastructure.

District Collector G. Veerapandian in a release on Saturday said that the DGCA approval was granted through a certificate on Sankranthi Day on Friday.

"With all the sincere efforts and budgetary Support of The Hon'ble Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath the Kurnool/Orvakal Airport got the DGCA approval after completing works at the airport as per DGCA specifications," he added.

The Airport Director Kailash Mandal has thanked all the district officials, Public Representatives, in helping the people's dream come true.

