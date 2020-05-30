Opposition parties hail HC verdict in SEC case

All opposition parties – the TDP, the BJP, the CPI(M), the CPI and the JSP – have welcomed the High Court verdict reinstating N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Friday, said the government should honour the verdict and initiate steps to continue Mr. Ramesh Kumar as the SEC.

“The High Court has safeguarded the constitutional provisions and values. The verdict is a befitting lesson to the anti-people policies of the YSRCP. The TDP hopes the State government will honour the judgment and continue Mr. Ramesh Kumar as the SEC,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in separate statements, hailed the verdict. Mr. Rao said the government should realise that hasty decisions will result in humiliation and bring disgrace. The government should understand that it had limited powers, he added.

“The SEC is expected to function impartially. It gave an impression that Mr. Ramesh Kumar was pro-government until postponement of elections and pro-TDP thereafter,” he felt.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the judgment was a slap in the face of the government.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu, while welcoming the verdict, said his party held the view that the government’s comments against the SEC were not appropriate. The government’s stand seemed to question the autonomy of the institution. “The government has to take steps to rectify the mistake,” he said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the verdict was laudable. The government should start the process of conducting elections to the local bodies afresh, he added.

The JSP said the court verdict instilled confidence among people in democracy.

“It has once again been proved that the judicial wings will safeguard the system when the governments try to act as per their whims and fancies. The government should immediately reinstate Mr. Ramesh Kumar as the SEC in deference to the court’s verdict, the Constitution and the law,” the party said.