Opposition parties blame TTD for priests contracting infection

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Tirupati, and Chittoor district at large in the last few days has kept the officials on their toes.
Statistics suggest that a three-fold rise has been reported. With the news of priests of Lord Venkatewswara temple contracting the infection surfacing, eyebrows are being raised on the implementatin of COVID-19 protocols at the hill shrine and the preaparedness of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to check the spread of virus.
Accusing the temple trust board of misleading the government on the COVID situation, Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy demanded action against the TTD.
“A senior priest of the temple took to the Twitter to level many allegations. Now, the TTD must put the record straight,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) urged that the TTD management to ‘lend an ear to the silent pleas of the employees and priests’.
“Will the TTD take responsibility if something happens to the priests?, asked TNSF national coordinator and TDP youth leader A. Ravi Naidu.
Squarely blaming the decision to allow devotees from most-affected States such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra for the spurt in the cases, both the parties said that the denizens of Tirumala and Tirupati would be at more risk of contracting the infection, if the Tirumala temple remained open for darshan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath