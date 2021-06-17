Opposition leaders condemn move to increase property tax amid pandemic

‘It will add more burden to people enduring the loss of livelihood’

The opposition parties on Thursday lashed out at the State government, saying that ‘indiscriminate increase in property tax’ was causing anguish among the people who were already neck-deep in troubles owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahila Congress State president K. Prameelamma took exception to the manner in which the government was going ahead with its ‘unilateral decision’ to increase the property tax, water tax and sewerage charges.

Congress plans protest

“We are planning a protest demonstration. The Centre and State governments have increased the prices of petroleum products, causing the prices of essential commodities going through the roof. How can the State government resort to such an unwarranted step amid the pandemic?” she asked.

Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy called the move unfortunate. He also flayed the bureaucrats for having recommended an increase in the tax based on the capital value, instead of on the revenue generated from the buildings. he demanded tax relief for a year, saying that it would provide the much-needed succour to the people who were enduring the loss of their livelihood.

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy accused the State government of doing nothing for good governance. “Though the government is using high-sounding words such as self-sufficiency, reforms and rationalistation of taxes, its aim is to impose heavy taxes on the common man,” he said.

Recalling the Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s assurance earlier to the public that the hike would not be more than 15%, he wondered how the government could go back on its word after winning the civic body polls.