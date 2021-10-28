Open House draws large crowds in East Godavari

Various firearms displayed at exhibition

Scores of students and public representatives turned up at the ‘Open House’, a two-day weapons exhibition organised by the Police Department for the public in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada city in East Godavari district. The exhibition concluded on Wednesday.

Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi and East Godavari District SP M. Ravindranath Babu gave details to the visitors about the various kinds of firearms used by the police and the basics of handling them.

In Kakinada city, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and City MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy visited the exhibition at the District Police Office campus.

Students of various schools and colleges got an opportunity to hold the firearms in the presence of police officials.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said that the opportunity to have a close-up look of the weapons during the demonstration was to ignite an interest among the youth to join the armed forces or the police department and serve the country.

The AK-47, 9 MM Gass Pistol, 303 LMG, 7.62 SLR, grenades and bullets were put on display at the exhibition. Police also shared details of the facilities and technologies used for the investigation of cases. Students were explained the functioning of dog squads, bomb disposal systems and fingerprint technology.