Andhra Pradesh

OP services in SVIMS to remain suspended

SVIMS super speciality hospital in Tirupati has announced that the Out Patient(OP) services will remain cancelled until August 1.

The OP services at the hospital have already been under suspension for the last two weeks, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and to prevent the spread.

However, emergency and Operation Theatre will continue to function normally, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma clarified on Sunday.

120 staff infected

The decision was taken keeping in view the safety of patients as well as duty doctors, Ms. Vengamma said.

As many as 120 staff members of SVIMS contracted the virus so far, after it was declared State COVID Hospital.

