Only YSRCP can ensure development of Andhra Pradesh, says Dharmana Prasada Rao

April 24, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
YSRCP candidate for Srikakulam Assembly constituency Dharmana Prasada Rao arriving to file his nomination on Wednesday.

YSRCP candidate for Srikakulam Assembly constituency Dharmana Prasada Rao arriving to file his nomination on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao and the YSRCP candidate for Srikakulam Assembly constituency on April 24 (Wednesday) said that only his party would ensure the welfare of the people and development of Srikakulam district, adding that it was evident from “the effective administration ensured in the last five years”.

Mr. Rao submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Collector’s office amid fanfare.

Addressing the media, he expressed confidence that the YSRCP would win the maximum number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh with a thumping majority.

YSRCP senior leaders including former municipal chairperson M.V. Padmavati, A.P. Kalinga Vysya Corporation chairman Andhavarapu Suribabu, party’s State secretary Yenni Dhanunjay and others accompanied Mr. Rao in his nomination rally.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

