Only YSRCP can develop north Andhra region: Dharmana Prasada Rao

Srikakulam remains an underdeveloped region during the 14-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu, says Revenue Minister

April 01, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister and YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao launching his election campaign at Arsavilli of Srikakulam district on Monday.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao, on Monday, said that only YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) can ensure speedy development of north Andhra region, and it was evident with its effective administration in the last five years. He formally launched the election campaign after offering prayers to presiding deity Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy in Arasavilli Sun God temple of Srikakulam.

He interacted with the voters personally and explained achievements of the government led by the Chief Minister Y.S. .Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Srikakulam remained an underdeveloped region during the 14-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the people would not believe Mr. Naidu and vote only for YSRCP in the elections.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that Mr. Naidu was instrumental in stopping the distribution of pension across the State with his complaints on volunteers who were barred from conducting their regular duties by the Election Commission of India. YSRCP MP candidate Perada Tilak, former Municipal Commissioner M.V. Padmavati and others were present.

