Andhra Pradesh

Online mock EAMCET on July 19

The Computer Society of India (CSI) and Xplore.co.in are jointly conducting free mock EAMCET online on July 19.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh released a poster containing the exam details, on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Suresh said the test would be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and results would be declared the next day.

Interested students have to register on www.csihyderabad.org/eamcet or www.eamcet.xplore.co.in before July 18.

