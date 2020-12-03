Andhra Pradesh

Online drawing contest by IGZP

On the occasion of World Wildlife Conservation Day on December 4, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online drawing competition on the theme ‘Human-Wildlife Interactions’ for people of all ages.

The competition will be held in three categories - Classes IV to VII, VIII to XII, and graduation and above.

Officials said that interested people can mail their entries as a scanned digital copy to igzpwebsite@gmail.com on or before December 6 with their name, age, and contact number. The top three entries will be awarded prizes and the names of winners will be announced on December 8 on the website.

E-certificates will be given to all entries. For more information, visit www.vizagzoo.com, or contact A. Jayasri, Zoo Education Officer (8121318643), or M. Purushottam, Zoo Biologist (9000151920).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 12:24:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/online-drawing-contest-by-igzp/article33235217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY