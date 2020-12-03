Online drawing contest by IGZP

On the occasion of World Wildlife Conservation Day on December 4, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online drawing competition on the theme ‘Human-Wildlife Interactions’ for people of all ages.

The competition will be held in three categories - Classes IV to VII, VIII to XII, and graduation and above.

Officials said that interested people can mail their entries as a scanned digital copy to igzpwebsite@gmail.com on or before December 6 with their name, age, and contact number. The top three entries will be awarded prizes and the names of winners will be announced on December 8 on the website.

E-certificates will be given to all entries. For more information, visit www.vizagzoo.com, or contact A. Jayasri, Zoo Education Officer (8121318643), or M. Purushottam, Zoo Biologist (9000151920).