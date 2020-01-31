ONGC’s gas pipeline in A.P’s KG Basin leaks, no damage reported

There was a leak in the gas pipeline of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) near Antervedi village in East Godavari district in the KG Basin on Friday. Alert officials rushed to the spot and gas supply to the line was cut off immediately.
Gushing gas
According to ONGC officials, the gas pipeline connected to Mori village from Antervedi developed a leak in the fields and supply from the well was arrested immediately.
“Villagers noticed gas gushing out from the pipeline around 7.30 a.m. on Friday, and informed local officials, who in turn alerted us. No human or property loss has been reported due to the gas leak. We started repair works to plug the leakage and there is no need to panic,” an ONGC official told The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.