ONGC’s gas pipeline in A.P’s KG Basin leaks, no damage reported

There was a leak in the gas pipeline of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) near Antervedi village in East Godavari district in the KG Basin on Friday. Alert officials rushed to the spot and gas supply to the line was cut off immediately.

Gushing gas

According to ONGC officials, the gas pipeline connected to Mori village from Antervedi developed a leak in the fields and supply from the well was arrested immediately.

“Villagers noticed gas gushing out from the pipeline around 7.30 a.m. on Friday, and informed local officials, who in turn alerted us. No human or property loss has been reported due to the gas leak. We started repair works to plug the leakage and there is no need to panic,” an ONGC official told The Hindu.