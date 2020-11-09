ONGC seeks 71 acres of land for pipeline project in E. Godavari

Fisherfolk to be affected by the project to get compensation

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said a proposal was being prepared to allocate 71.22 acres of land sought by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for laying a pipeline from the sea to the land at Balusutippa village of Katrenikona mandal in East Godavari district.

Mr. Muralidhar, Amalapuram MP Ch. Anuradha, Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik on Monday discussed the possibilities to spare the proposed land for the ONGC and compensation to be offered to the people affected by the pipeline project.

“The ONGC's proposal is to lay a pipeline connecting the pipeline system between the onshore and offshore locations as part of their ongoing operations. The package will be given, compensating the livelihood of the fisherfolk in and around the proposed site for the period of the ‘proposed work’. The compensation will also be offered to the fisherfolk in the event of any disturbance to the fishing activity,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

The Collector directed the fisheries authorities to prepare a list of families living in the five villages that fall in the pipeline project area. District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu, Joint Director (Fisheries) P.V. Satyanarayana, ONGC Executive Director Aravind Morbale and other officials were present.