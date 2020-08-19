ONGC plugs minor gas leak in East Godavari

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) team has plugged a minor gas leak from a pipeline near Pasarlapudi in Konaseema area in East Godavari district on Wednesday morning.

The leak was detected from a pipeline connecting a well to the ONGC’s oil refinery station in Tatipaka at 6.30 a.m.

In an official communication, ONGC (Rajamahendravaram) Public Relations Officer Akrati Bhatia said: “A gas leak from KV 11 pipeline, connected from well (PS 44) to the oil refinery at Tatipaka, has been detected and plugged at 6.30 a.m. The remaining repair is in progress after closing the well.”