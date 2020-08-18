Andhra Pradesh

One more sanitiser death in Kadapa

After a brief pause, yet another case of death by consuming hand sanitiser was reported from Pendlimarri town in Kadapa district on Monday.

G. Ramanjeneyulu (35), a tailor, reportedly consumed a sanitiser diluted in water to get a high. As his condition turned critical, he was rushed to Kadapa in a 108 ambulance, but he breathed his last en route. Though the cause of death is officially not yet confirmed, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

