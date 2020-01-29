Andhra Pradesh

One held, gold chains weighing 1 kg recovered

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu inspecting the gold chains recovered from a chain- snatcher in Anantapur on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu inspecting the gold chains recovered from a chain- snatcher in Anantapur on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

‘He snatched gold chains in at least 26 places in Anantapur district’

The Tadipatri Central Crime Station police on Wednesday arrested Mastan Vali, a resident of Nandyal mandal, who is accused of befriending women and cheating them by snatching their gold chains in at least 26 places in the district. He is involved in 14 other cases in Kurnool and Tirupati police stations.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu told reporters that 1,014 grams of gold chains valued at ₹40 lakh were recovered from 28-year-old Dudekula Mastan Vali and he will be produced in the court here. The police also recovered a two-wheeler along with gold. He was working as an electrician after completing ITI Course, but to feed his vices, he resorted to such crimes, the SP added.

