One death and 75 new cases in State

Number of active cases drops to 1,012

The State has again reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

For the fourth time in a row and fifth time this month, the single-day tally was fewer than 100 as only 75 infections were reported.

The lone death was reported from Visakhapatnam district.

With these figures, the tally increased to 8,88,350 and the toll reached 7,159. The recovery rate slightly increased to 99.08% and the death rate remained at 0.81%.

The number of active cases reached 1,012 as 133 patients recovered during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,80,179.

The daily positivity rate of the 34,864 samples tested was 0.22%, one of the lowest in the past few days. The overall positivity rate of 1.331 crore samples tested so far was 6.67%.

Chittoor reported 16 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by East Godavari (13), Krishna (11), Visakhapatnam (10), Anantapur (6), Kurnool (4), Guntur (3), Nellore (3), Kadapa (2), Srikakulam (2), Vizianagaram (2), West Godavari (2), and Prakasam (1).

Meanwhile, 56% (573) of the active cases were in four districts – Krishna (237), Chittoor (126), Guntur (106), and East Godavari (104). The remaining districts together had 439 cases.

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,314), West Godavari (94,259), Chittoor (87,111), Guntur (75,557), Anantapur (67,673), Nellore (62,355), Prakasam (62,184), Kurnool (60,831), Visakhapatnam (59,849), Kadapa (55,281), Krishna (48,754), Srikakulam (46,144), and Vizianagaram (41,143).