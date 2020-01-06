Andhra Pradesh

On Day 20, locals take out huge procession against relocating Capital Amaravati

Protesting farmer’s death sparks off bandh in Guntur; JAC alleges Capital stress caused the ryot’s death, while police say its unconnected

Hundreds of locals gathered at Thullur, where they took out a procession demanding the AP Government not relocate the State Capital from Amaravati. Even as police forces continued to keep vigil, locals including women, took part in the procession. The protests entered the 20th day, and the situation continues to be volatile in the region.

Death due to capital shift?

Earlier in the day, the death of a farmer Musuluri Venkateswara Rao (65), at Venkatapalem exacerbated the tension. According to reports, he had recently moved from Pedavadlapudi village to Venkatapalem and took three acres of farmland on lease. Mr. Rao, who has been sitting in protests for the last 20 days, died after suffering a massive heart attack on Sunday night.

While farmers’ associations averred that stress over the Capital relocation issue caused Mr. Rao’s death, police said the death has no connection to the ongoing stir.

In Guntur, schools and colleges observed a bandh heeding to the call given by the Joint Action Committee. Most of the schools declared a holiday, while banks and commercial establishments function normally.

