On a mission to install 1,000 Mahatma Gandhi statues

P.V.S. Rammohan Rao also installs statues of Dr. Ambedkar at government offices

In an attempt to make youngsters know about the great Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by great leaders and social reformers, a philanthropist has been installing statues of Mahatma Gandhiji and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in schools, colleges and government offices for the last four years.

He has installed 270 statues of Dr. Ambedkar and 850 statues of Mahatma Gandhi at different places in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, apart from setting up 67 libraries in Srikakulam district.

Philanthropist and industrialist P.V.S. Rammohan Rao, who has established the P.V.S. Rammohan Rao Foundation, has planned to install 1,000 statues by October 2 this year, marking the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The process of installation of statues began on October 2, 2018, marking the 150 th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi and 150 statues were installed on that day.

Mr. Rammohan Rao received many awards for promoting Gandhism in the two districts. Many public representatives including Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Thammineni Seetharam, former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu felicitated him for taking up charitable activities in a mission mode.

“A majority of the students now have a little chance to know the Indian history and sacrifices made by our great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and this prompted me to install his statues in schools and colleges. We are also setting up statues of Dr. Ambedkar at government offices to inspire the officials to accord a top priority to social justice and welfare,” said Mr. Rammohan Rao.

Service activities

The philanthropist from Dhavalapeta in Srikakulam district has been associated with various business activities including food processing, granite and road metals. Despite his busy schedule, Mr. Rammohan Rao spares time for service activities.

Recently, he set up two hospitals in Ranasthalam and Ponduru. His wife Sujatha, a gynaecologist, has been organising medical camps in remote areas. “Self satisfaction is the real wealth. That is why, I take up service activities to bring smiles on the downtrodden sections,” said Mr. Rammohan Rao.