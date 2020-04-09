Andhra Pradesh

‘Ola Emergency’ launched in city

Citizens can use this service to book a cab to a hospital

Ola Cabs on Thursday launched ‘Ola Emergency’ on its app to enable denizens to book urgent medical trips in the city.

The ride-sharing firm launched the service in collaboration with the State Government.

The service will provide safe and convenient transport to citizens who need to go to a hospital for medical purposes.

‘Ola Emergency’ will be available in the city from Thursday on a network of cars specially equipped with masks and sanitizers, and the cars will be driven by specially trained drivers.

Citizens can book a cab on their app by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city, a press release said.

Ola has mapped over 50 hospitals to its app to provide the service and will ensure that the cabs are used only for essential medical travel.

“We are thankful to the Andhra Pradesh Government for giving us an opportunity to serve the people in these tough times,” Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:30:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ola-emergency-launched-in-city/article31302758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY