‘Ola Emergency’ launched in city

Ola Cabs on Thursday launched ‘Ola Emergency’ on its app to enable denizens to book urgent medical trips in the city.

The ride-sharing firm launched the service in collaboration with the State Government.

The service will provide safe and convenient transport to citizens who need to go to a hospital for medical purposes.

‘Ola Emergency’ will be available in the city from Thursday on a network of cars specially equipped with masks and sanitizers, and the cars will be driven by specially trained drivers.

Citizens can book a cab on their app by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city, a press release said.

Ola has mapped over 50 hospitals to its app to provide the service and will ensure that the cabs are used only for essential medical travel.

“We are thankful to the Andhra Pradesh Government for giving us an opportunity to serve the people in these tough times,” Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said.